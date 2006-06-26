Bayer has gained control of 88% of Schering shares, leading it to claim success in its takeover offer for the drugmaker. Bayer's deal to buy Schering was temporarily blocked by rival German firm Merck (C&EN, June 19, page 15).
Ferro Pfanstiehl has disclosed that it is the manufacturer of decitabine, the highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient in MGI Pharma's recently approved Dacogen blood disease treatment. Ferro makes the API in its Waukegan, Ill., facility.
Roche and Evotec have formed a drug discovery and development partnership focused on an Evotec drug target for central nervous system diseases and other indications. The deal could be worth $125 million for Evotec if all milestones are reached.
DSM's corporate venturing arm has invested $1.2 million in the biomaterials company Oxford Performance Materials. OPM markets biocompatible polymers for use in medical devices.
Criterion Catalysts & Technologies has acquired Southern Ionics' Port Allen, La., alumina plant. The catalyst maker says it will build a previously announced hydroprocessing catalyst facility there and expand alumina output to supply the new facility.
Solutia plans to increase capacity for nylon 6,6 resins and compounds at its Pensacola, Fla., facility. The company says it will raise capacity for Vydyne and Ascend products by 70 million lb per year beginning in the third quarter. Further expansions are planned for 2007 and 2008.
