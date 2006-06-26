Ciba in venture for triclosan

Ciba Specialty Chemicals has formed a joint venture with India's Virchow Group under which Virchow's triclosan plant in Hyderabad, India, is being upgraded with Ciba technology, bringing its output up to USP specifications. Ciba, which invented triclosan and claims to be the market leader in pharmaceutical-grade production, says the venture will allow it to expand its presence in the Asian cosmetics market. Triclosan is an antimicrobial used in various cosmetic and cleaning products.
