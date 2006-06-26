Dow launches big ad campaign

Dow Chemical, the largest U.S. chemical company, has launched an advertising campaign titled "The Human Element" that, according to Dow, "reintroduces the company and announces its vision of addressing some of the most pressing economic, social, and environmental concerns facing the global community in the coming decade." Developed by FCB Chicago, the campaign includes 30- and 60-second video segments intended to illustrate Dow's commitment to taking on challenges of global energy supply, climate change, food supply, and improved health and safety. Patti Temple Rocks, the firm's vice president of global communications and reputation, says the initial ads are designed to introduce the "human element" theme. Subsequent ads will include a more "substantive message" about Dow's commitment to performance improvements. Dow is not disclosing the cost of the campaign, but Temple Rocks says the company is outspending the American Chemistry Council on its essential 2 campaign, which debuted last year with an annual price tag of about $20 million (see page 27). Dow's television ads debuted on June 17 during NBC's coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Among the venues for print ads, debuting this week, are Scientific American, with a six-page spread, and Wired magazine. Television ads, which will appear in various venues, including network and cable news programs, are expected to run through the end of the year.