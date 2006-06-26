GE Healthcare will buy Biacore

GE Healthcare is acquiring Switzerland's Biacore International for about $390 million. Pfizer, which has a 41% shareholding in Biacore, has agreed to the transaction, saying the sale is in keeping with a focus on its core pharmaceutical business. Biacore supplies protein-interaction analysis systems for biomarker and drug discovery. GE Healthcare CEO Joseph M. Hogan says Biacore is complementary with GE's existing protein sciences business.
