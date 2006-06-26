Advertisement

Policy

Government & Policy Roundup

June 26, 2006
NSF released a report on the fiscal 2003 federal science and engineering funding to universities, colleges, and nonprofit institutions. The detailed statistical tables contain data from 18 federal agencies, which report obligations in 2003 to 1,109 universities and colleges, 43 academic system offices, and 1,565 independent nonprofit institutions. The annual report, which is required by the NSF Act of 1950, is available at www.nsf.gov/statistics/nsf06309.

President George W. Bush has nominated two people to fill vacancies on the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board. They are William B. Wark, currently executive vice president of LGH Inc. and previously deputy director for the Technological Hazards Division at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and William E. Wright, currently chairman of the Department of Defense Explosives Safety Board.

A coalition of environmental organizations filed suit last week in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to gain access to facilities' written plans for limiting releases of hazardous air pollutants during start-ups, shutdowns, and malfunctions. They are challenging an EPA rule issued on March 31 (C&EN, April 10, page 42).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

