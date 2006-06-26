Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

HHS buys drug to block anthrax infection

June 26, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The Department of Health & Human Services will purchase from Human Genome Sciences 20,000 doses of a drug designed to block the lethal effects of an anthrax infection. The deal is worth about $165 million to HGS and is the biotech company's first product sale. The purchase of HGS's ABthrax, or raxibacumab, a monoclonal antibody drug, comes under the government's $5.6 billion Project Bioshield initiative. Bioshield aims to stockpile drugs and vaccines to counter terrorist attacks, and HGS expects to deliver its drug to the stockpile by 2008. ABthrax has yet to be approved by FDA, but it could be used before approval in the event of an emergency. The company has performed Phase I clinical trials with the drug, which was found to be safe. The company has yet to conduct Phase II and III efficacy trials. Some critics of monoclonal antibody drugs have argued that they are too expensive, can't be delivered quickly because they have to be injected, and have storage problems.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE