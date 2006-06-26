Isochem boosts U.S. facility

Isochem will expand its Lockport, N.Y., fine chemicals facility, according to Xavier Jeanjean, the French firm's commercial director for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Isochem plans to install two fractional distillation columns, one for industrial- and one for pilot-scale production of phosgene-related products, he says. Plant Manager Michael A. Kucharski says the $1 million addition will boost plant capacity by up to 20% and allow the company to pursue isocyanate and acid chloride chemistry.
