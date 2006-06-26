L'Oreal USA Honors Women In Science

Reinforcing its commitment to promoting women in the sciences, L'Oréal USA awarded five American women at the start of their scientific careers with its 2006 L'Oréal Fellowships for Women in Science during a June 8 ceremony in New York City.

The fellowships are given annually by the cosmetics giant to encourage young women to continue their careers in science, by both supporting them financially and helping them strengthen their networks in the scientific community.

"Women continue to be underrepresented in many important scientific disciplines, and L'Oréal believes that more can be done to encourage and support women in all fields of science," said Laurent Attal, president and CEO of L'Oréal USA. "We firmly believe that science needs women."

The L'Oréal USA fellowships program began in 2003 and is a component of the UNESCO-L'Oréal International Fellowships program. Each honoree receives a $20,000 grant to carry out her postdoctoral research project. Following are the 2006 L'Oréal USA Fellows:

Carpenter [+]Enlarge Credit: L'Oréal USA Photos

Anne Carpenter, a postdoctoral researcher at Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research. Carpenter is undertaking a systematic study of cell growth using an open source, cell image analysis software she codeveloped called Cell Profiler (www.cellprofiler.org). At the interface of biology, computer programming, and automated microscopy, Carpenter's research project aims to complete the identification and characterization of genes controlling cell growth, in the hopes of detecting which genes cause diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's.

McNeil [+]Enlarge Credit: L'Oréal USA Photos

Anne McNeil, a postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. McNeil was dubbed a "steady juggernaut of intellectual power" by a previous adviser. Her research project will investigate a new approach to improve the sensitivity, selectivity, and versatility of fluorescent polymer-based chemo- and biosensors. More specifically, she will explore a novel sensing scheme based on the analyte-triggered release of a "masked" quencher proximate to the fluorescent polymer. She hopes to integrate this method into a biosensor platform for the early diagnosis of diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Philpott [+]Enlarge Credit: L'Oréal USA Photos

Stacy Philpott, a postdoctoral fellow at the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, Washington, D.C. Philpott is studying the conservation potential of coffee certification programs in Chiapas, Mexico, and Sumatra, Indonesia. Her research project will focus on the effects of hurricanes and other ecological damage on coffee agroecosystems in the Soconusco region of Chiapas to inform conservation management decisions for long-term sustainability.

Povinelli [+]Enlarge Credit: L'Oréal USA Photos

Michelle Povinelli, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University. Povinelli is considered to be one of the most outstanding young scientists in the area of nanophotonic devices and systems. Povinelli is focusing on slow light in photonic-crystal structures and is leading an effort to pursue enhancement of the frequency conversion process in noncavity structures. Her research project will study slow light in two other types of engineered photonic devices (optical fibers and superconducting qubits) with the goal of developing practical engineering applications.

Roll-Mecak [+]Enlarge Credit: L'Oréal USA Photos

Antonina Roll-Mecak, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, San Francisco. Roll-Mecak is forging new ground in cell biology and microscopy by combining live-cell high-resolution microscopy with the tools of structure and biochemistry. She is deciphering the in vivo functions of the protein spastin, which is affected in hereditary spastic paraplegia, a group of degenerative, neurologic disorders that are characterized by progressive weakness and stiffness of the legs. Her research project aims to improve the understanding of the mechanism of action of spastin and the cellular consequences incurred when this enzyme fails, leading to disease.

The U.S. fellowships are a part of a larger program of international fellowships sponsored by L'Oréal and the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization. In March, at a ceremony in Paris, the L'Oréal-UNESCO Awards for Women in Science honored five female scientists from Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Africa. Each laureate received a $100,000 grant. The UNESCO-L'Oréal International Fellowships at the same time awarded 15 young women scientists from across the globe with a $20,000 grant each.

For more information on the award winners and to learn more about the fellowships program, visit www.forwomeninscience.com.

Rubber Division Seeks Nominations

The ACS Rubber Division is accepting nominations for the following six science and technology awards for 2007: the Charles Goodyear Medal, the Sparks-Thomas Award, the Melvin Mooney Distinguished Technology Award, the George Stafford Whitby Award for Distinguished Teaching & Research, the Fernley H. Banbury Award, and the Chemistry of Thermoplastic Elastomers Award.

The awards recognize specific distinguished achievements of rubber scientists, engineers, chemists, and technologists worldwide. Many honors are received with the various awards, including monetary honoraria, engraved plaques, and recognition at an awards banquet held in honor of the recipients. Awards will be presented during the Rubber Division's Spring 171st Technical Meeting to be held in Akron, Ohio, from April 30 to May 2, 2007.