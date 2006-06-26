Lanxess said to court Degussa

Lanxess is dismissing as rumor a German newspaper report that it is interested in acquiring fellow German chemical maker Degussa. "At its last annual stockholder's meeting, Lanxess declared its interest in playing an essential role in the consolidation of the chemicals sector," the firm says in a statement. "Lanxess is preparing to sound out cooperation possibilities. However, it is still much too early for any fundamental decisions." RAG, Degussa's parent, says it has no intention of selling Degussa.
