I read with interest the editorial "Missed Opportunities" lamenting the loss of prospective chemists (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 3).
What we need is to allow chemists who love the field to teach it whether or not they have a Ph.D. Inspiration and love of the subject are what is needed. I have had some inspiring teachers and professors, and it is a wonderful experience. I understand the need to have advanced degrees to teach physical chemistry, advanced inorganic, or other advanced classes, but it just is not needed to teach beginning courses−a B.S. degree is fine. When you leave teaching to graduate students as teaching assistants, you are leaving it to people who want to move on and not to people who might make a career of teaching beginning courses and supervising labs.
ACS membership dues are slated to increase from $127 to $132 in 2007 consistent with council action this spring in Atlanta (C&EN, April 17, page 43). In addition, as authorized by the ACS Board of Directors, a $4.00 fee will be added to support increased funding for divisions and local sections. Reduced from $5.00 in 2006 and 50% of the $8.00 fee originally planned for 2007, this temporary special assessment started in 2004 following ACS Constitution and Bylaws amendments that increased division and local section allotments from member dues. The special assessment is slated to end with the 2007 dues cycle. The fee is prorated for membership categories paying less than full dues.
It is an opportunity for ACS members to use the transforming power of chemists to leave a national meeting city better than we found it!
The 2005 American Chemical Society Annual Report is now available online. To access it, visit the ACS home page at acswebcontent.acs.org/home.html and click on the link to the Annual Report. For print copies, please send an e-mail including your name and mailing address to Doug Dollemore at dxd98@acs.org.
