Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

New Products

New and notable in the chemical industry

by Melissa Kuhnell
June 26, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemicals and materials

POLYMER COATINGS Vicote coatings can be used in automotive, industrial, and cookware applications to provide products with improved resistance to scratch, wear, heat, and chemicals. The thermoplastic coating can be applied as a very thin layer without the need for a primer. Available in powder or dispersion form. Victrex, www.victrex.com

GLASS Duraglass 7100, a borosilicate glass featuring long life and enhanced durability, is available for users of glass-lined equipment. Inert and resistant to chemicals and abrasion, it can be applied to reactors, vessels, accessories, pipes, and fittings. Southern Glasslined Equipment, www.southernglass.com

MEDIA ProSep affinity chromatography media are designed for the purification of antibodies and other proteins and nucleic acids. Porous glass provides the support, permeated by interconnecting pores of uniform and controlled size. Features include chemical and mechanical stability over a range of conditions, including low pH and exposure to detergents and many organic solvents. Millipore, www.millipore.com

NANOFILTRATION Spirapro spiral nanofiltration elements are suitable for a wide variety of pharmaceutical selective-rejection applications, including concentration of organics and desalting. The polyamide thin-film-composite membrane has a molecular weight cutoff to allow the passage of monovalent salts while retaining divalent salts, proteins, and sugars. Koch Membrane Systems, www.kochmembrane.com

Literature and services

ORGANICS "Acros Organics Reference Handbook" highlights custom and off-the-shelf organic compounds and fine chemicals. Features include enlarged font size, more building block structures, and detailed technical information for popular reagents. Fisher Biosciences, www.fisherbiosci.com

CHEMICAL CATALOG The 2006-07 "All-in-One Catalog of Research Chemicals, Metals, and Materials" is available in a CD version that includes standard reference information, application notes, safety information, and pricing. Included search software allows users to draw a molecule and find all matching products. Alfa Aesar, www.alfa.com

Instruments and labware

COLUMNS Line of chiral chromatography columns is manufactured and tested specifically for supercritical fluid chromatography use. Available in a range of sizes from 4.6 x 100 mm through 5 x 25 cm, columns are packed with 5-??m particles. A matching set of columns for each stationary phase is available. Chiral Technologies, www.chiraltech.com

SPECTROMETRY Series of single-quadrupole mass spectrometry instruments have a footprint 40% smaller than their predecessors'. The 6140 Single Quad delivers a scanning speed of 10,000 amu/second. The 6130 Single Quad features 1-pg sensitivity and multisignal capability. And the 6120 Single Quad offers 10-pg sensitivity and positive/negative switching capability. Agilent Technologies, www.agilent.com

GAS BLENDING AutoBlend Complex-Mixtures Generator uses permeation tubes and computerized controls to create trace-concentration gas mixtures of up to 48 compounds. Component concentrations can be varied independently. Mixtures can be dry or humidified and can be delivered at up to 20 psig pressure. Kin-Tek Laboratories, www.kin-tek.com

BAROMETER The Traceable Workstation Digital Barometer measures atmospheric pressure, graphically displays the barometric trend, and reports temperature and time. Suitable for recording ambient laboratory conditions or monitoring conditions that affect sample analysis. Accuracy is –0.09 inches of mercury. Altitude compensation can be adjusted from -300 to 1,200 meters. Temperture range is 15 to 158°F. Control Co., www.control3.com

Plant materials and equipment

AIR QUALITY DirectSense-IAQW monitoring kit measures carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, temperature, and relative humidity. Optional photo-ionization sensor measures volatile organic compounds. Probe uses Bluetooth wireless technology and has a range of up to 30 feet from a computer. GrayWolf Sensing Solution, www.WolfSense.com

BELLOWS Gortite fluoropolymer bellows are chemical resistant and can be used as covers and connectors in harsh chemical environments. With thermally sealed construction, these bellows are air- and liquid-tight. Round, square, and rectangular shapes can be manufactured with little or no tooling charge. A&A Manufacturing, www.gortite.com

AMPULE SEALER Ampulmatic automatic ampule sealer can process up to 40 glass ampules per minute. Device automatically produces a hemispherical flame seal using technical-grade oxygen and natural gas or propane. With an optional inert gas injection system, it may also be used to store more sensitive, oxidizable materials. Bioscience Inc., www.bio scienceinc.com

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE