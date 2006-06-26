"Picking Apart Parkinson's" (C&EN, April 10, page 55) was quite comprehensive as far as the developing understanding of the disease and possible pharmaceutical treatments. However, the fact that nearly one-third of the conference attendees were Parkinson's patients and their caregivers was given minimal coverage.
To the best of my knowledge, there has never been a conference focusing on a single disease that drew such a high interest from the patient/caregiver community. As a recently diagnosed Parkinson's disease patient who attended the conference, I found that even the clinical and scientific sessions drew large numbers of nontechnical participants. These were not just observers, but active and well-informed participants in discussions.
The presence of so many who are the consumers of the clinical treatments and procedures developed by the researchers (both clinical and chemical) brought a unique atmosphere to the conference.
Wilson H. DeCamp
Leesburg, Va.
ACS membership dues are slated to increase from $127 to $132 in 2007 consistent with council action this spring in Atlanta (C&EN, April 17, page 43). In addition, as authorized by the ACS Board of Directors, a $4.00 fee will be added to support increased funding for divisions and local sections. Reduced from $5.00 in 2006 and 50% of the $8.00 fee originally planned for 2007, this temporary special assessment started in 2004 following ACS Constitution and Bylaws amendments that increased division and local section allotments from member dues. The special assessment is slated to end with the 2007 dues cycle. The fee is prorated for membership categories paying less than full dues.
It is an opportunity for ACS members to use the transforming power of chemists to leave a national meeting city better than we found it!
The 2005 American Chemical Society Annual Report is now available online. To access it, visit the ACS home page at acswebcontent.acs.org/home.html and click on the link to the Annual Report. For print copies, please send an e-mail including your name and mailing address to Doug Dollemore at dxd98@acs.org.
