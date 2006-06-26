Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Plant Safety Bill Delayed In Senate

Jurisdictional dispute, fears of inherently safer technology provisions block bill

by Jeff Johnson
June 26, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Environment & Public Works Committee, is blocking a floor vote on chemical plant security legislation due to a jurisdictional dispute and fears that the bill may allow inherently safer technologies (IST) to be required as a means to lower the risk of a terrorist attack.

On June 15, a plant security bill, S. 2145, cleared the Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs Committee by unanimous vote. The bill would give the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) broad authority to set security regulations for some 15,000 plants that manufacture, store, process, or sell chemicals and to penalize facilities for noncompliance.

Inhofe has now blocked the bill due to concerns that its provisions could regulate drinking water and wastewater utilities because they handle large volumes of chlorine. These facilities, he said in a June 12 letter to the Homeland Security Committee, are under the jurisdiction of his committee.

Inhofe also believes the bill contains some "back door" provisions that would allow DHS to possibly use IST as an alternative to traditional security measures-guns, guards, surveillance-according to an Inhofe aide.

Requirements for IST, such as reducing the use of explosive or toxic chemicals, are strongly opposed by the chemical industry but have been sought as a security option by several members of Congress as well as some state regulators and environmental groups.

However, IST requirements are not part of the chemical plant security bill that is on the Senate floor. Provisions that would have called for consideration of IST at "high risk" companies were introduced at the Homeland Security Committee markup but were voted down 5 to 11.

Inhofe, like the chemical industry, opposes IST and believes it should be specifically kept out of security legislation. "IST is an environmental concept that dates back more than a decade when the extremist environmental community was seeking to ban chlorine," he said at a June 21 committee hearing. "It was only after 9/11 that they decided to play upon the fears of the nation and repackage IST as a panacea to all our security problems."

A spokeswoman for Sen. Susan M. Collins (R-Maine), chair of the Homeland Security Committee, said the senator will work quickly to resolve jurisdictional differences with Inhofe, but added that Collins was "puzzled" by his IST objections since the committee overwhelmingly defeated the IST amendment.

Twice before, a plant security bill has cleared Senate committee, but legislation has never been taken up by the full Senate. The House is expected to begin committee consideration of a plant security bill this week.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical plant security law expires in Senate dispute
Senate debates antiterrorism bill for US chemical industry
Optimism Grows On Chemical Security Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE