Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pollutants Made Worse By Bacteria

Soil microbes turn stable brominated flame retardants into more toxic forms

by Sarah Everts
June 26, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Flame retardants may have to take some extra heat. New research shows that microorganisms present in North American and European soil break down relatively stable polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) into more toxic molecules.

PBDEs are used in everything from carpets to electronics. The concentrations of these flame retardants in human blood serum and breast milk have been doubling every two to five years, and PBDEs are expected to become more common than PCBs in the general population, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Two years ago, U.S. manufacturers agreed to phase out the most potent PBDEs, penta-BDE and octa-BDEs, which are linked to fetal development and thyroid problems. Deca-BDE is considered more stable and is still widely used, although CDC lists it as a possible human carcinogen.

Lisa Alvarez-Cohen and colleagues at the University of California, Berkeley, have identified microbes in the environment that break down deca-BDE into octa-BDE and then penta-BDE (Environ. Sci. Technol., published online June 14, dx.doi.org/10.1021/es052508d).

"When we began the study, we were hoping to find microorganisms that would biodegrade PBDEs," says Alvarez-Cohen. "But into less toxic forms, not more toxic."

The paper identifies strains of Sulfurospirillum and Dehalococcoides as definite culprits, although other microorganisms, yet unidentified, may also be capable of the dangerous degradations.

"Microbes show enormous promise for beneficial detoxification," says Donna E. Fennell, a bioenvironmental engineer from Rutgers University. "But they are doubled-edged swords. In nature, they might be doing reactions that could result in more toxic compounds than the ones we put into the environment. This paper shows the 'yes, but' potential of microbes."

Alvarez-Cohen is looking for microorganisms that degrade these extremely toxic PBDEs further into less dangerous compounds. But it is time, she says, to reconsider policy decisions about how, or if, PBDEs should be used at all.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS levels higher in fertilizers made from urban waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS pervade breast milk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flame retardant replacements migrate to arctic sediment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE