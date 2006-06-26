Advertisement

Synthesis

Six ferrocenes a crowd for benzene

June 26, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 26
Hexaferrocenylbenzene, a benzene ring almost impossibly substituted with six ferrocene groups, has been synthesized and characterized by K. Peter C. Vollhardt of the University of California, Berkeley, and his colleagues at the University of Southern Denmark and New Mexico Highlands University (Chem. Commun. 2006, 2572). Chemists have been after the supercrowded molecule (shown) for decades but had been stuck at tetraferrocenylbenzene. Vollhardt's group made a breakthrough recently when it figured out how to prepare a cyclopentadienyl "superligand" fully substituted with five ferrocene groups (C&EN, Feb. 20, page 9). Using similar chemistry, the researchers made the ferrocenylated benzene by reacting hexaiodobenzene with diferrocenylzinc, (C5H5FeC5H4)2Zn. The difficulty in preparing the fully substituted benzene is apparent from the product mixture, which included 56% yield of pentaferrocenylbenzene and only 4% yield of hexaferrocenylbenzene. Hexaferrocenylbenzene is of interest for an endless number of potential uses, Vollhardt notes, including electronic and magnetic materials, catalysis, a molecular gear for nanoscale machinery, and as the core for "Ferris wheel" macromolecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

