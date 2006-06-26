Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Superfund Data

Sen. Boxer accuses EPA of withholding data on hazardous waste site cleanup

by David J. Hanson
June 26, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

At a contentious hearing before the Senate Subcommittee on Superfund & Waste Management on June 15, EPA was accused of withholding details of hazardous waste cleanups from the public.

Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) charged that, after waiting months for EPA to provide data on a number of Superfund sites, the information she finally received was classified "privileged" and she could not share it outside of the subcommittee. The documents include data on timing of cleanups, funding shortfalls, and human risk, Boxer said. "It's totally unacceptable for EPA to say that members of the community and members of Congress cannot know what is going on in these sites in terms of risk and funding," she said.

Susan P. Bodine, EPA assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response, replied that the documents marked "privileged" only related to funding and enforcement issues and that risk information for the sites was available on the EPA website (www.epa.gov/superfund).

Boxer and other Democrats also complained that the Superfund program is seriously underfunded. Boxer has introduced a bill (S. 3503) to reinstate the tax on chemical and oil companies that originally funded the program but which was allowed to expire in 1995. Republicans, including Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Environment & Public Works Committee, oppose this tax, stating that it puts an inequitable burden on those companies that did not generate hazardous waste sites.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE