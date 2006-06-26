Symyx acquires equipment firm

The high-throughput experimentation specialist Symyx Technologies has agreed to acquire Autodose, a Swiss maker of powder-dispensing equipment. Symyx will pay close to $7 million and up to $6 million more over three years depending on performance. Symyx says the two firms have worked together since 2000 and that Autodose's products are incorporated into systems that it has sold to both chemical and pharmaceutical customers.
