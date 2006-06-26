Synfuels eyed for Louisiana

A new company called Synfuel Inc. is proposing to build a $5 billion lignite coal gasification plant in Ascension Parish, La. The plant would open four years after permits are secured, producing synthetic gasoline, methanol, ethanol, and other products and chemical feedstocks. According to an announcement from the office of Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, local companies, including BASF, Chemtura, and Rubicon, have expressed interest in buying feedstocks and power from the proposed plant.
