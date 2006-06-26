May chemical output is down

U .S. chemical production declined slightly in May from the previous month and was down from year-earlier levels, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. The government's production index for all chemicals in May was 103.2 (2002 = 100), 0.4% below April and off 0.7% from the comparable month in 2005. Meanwhile, output in the basic chemical sector rose 0.6% from April to an index of 99.7, but it was down 1.5% from May last year.
