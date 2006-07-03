Affymax gets Hematide partner in U.S.

Affymax and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical have expanded a partnership for Affymax's anemia treatment Hematide. Takeda, which licensed the Japanese rights to the drug in February, will pay $105 million up front and milestone payments of up to $430 million to codevelop and co-commercialize the drug in the U.S. The Japanese firm also gains rights to market the drug outside of the U.S. Affymax recently enlisted American Peptide to manufacture clinical supplies of Hematide.
