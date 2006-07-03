Air Products forms supply- chain venture

Air Products & Chemicals has formed a supply-chain management services venture with nPhase, a supplier of inventory management technology. The joint venture, Skychain, will develop automated supply-chain management systems for use in chemicals, fuels, and related industries. The systems will incorporate wireless tank monitoring and demand forecasting and will work with the user's enterprise resource-planning software.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter