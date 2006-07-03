Ciba Specialty Chemicals and partner Jiangsu Feiya Chemical will build a plant in Nantong, China, producing alkylated diphenylamines, a class of antioxidants used in lubricants. They expect the facility to come on-line later this year.
DSM and Crucell will construct an R&D center in Cambridge, Mass., to support the PER.C6 human cell line that they market for the expression of recombinant pharmaceutical proteins. The center is expected to open this year with some 50 staffers.
Bayer CropScience has acquired the rights to FMC's insecticides discovery pipeline for an undisclosed price. In return, FMC will receive royalty and milestone payments on new compounds and access to certain Bayer products for premixes with FMC products.
International Flavors & Fragrances has named Robert M. Amen as chairman and CEO. Amen, 56, joins the company from International Paper, where he was most recently president.
Dow Chemical will acquire Zhejiang Omex Environmental Engineering, a Chinese water treatment and design company. OEE adds ultrafiltration, bioreactor membranes, and electrodeionization to Dow's reverse-osmosis membranes business.
Toagosei is merging its water flocculants business with that of Mitsui Chemicals AquaPolymer. The new entity, MT AquaPolymer, will be owned 51% by Toagoasei and 49% by Mitsui. It expects to have annual sales of about $82 million from two plants in Japan.
China Petrochemical Corp., the state-owned parent of China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec), has started construction of a petrochemical complex in Tianjin, China, featuring a 1 million-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker. It expects the complex to open in 2009.
