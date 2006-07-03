Call For Papers For The Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting

The 19th Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting of ACS ([RM] 2 ACS 2006), hosted by the ACS Southern Arizona Section, will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel Reid Park, Tucson, on Oct. 14-18. The theme of the meeting, "Chemistry at the Borders," represents the interdisciplinary nature of chemical research on which the meeting is based as well as the geographic location of the meeting.

Abstracts are sought in a variety of multidisciplinary chemical research areas: chemistry of drug development; chemistry in the wild, wild West; pathways and natural products; materials chemistry for electronics and photonics; chemical education; chemistry in silico; chemical biology; astrochemistry; and environmental chemistry.

Planned symposia include "Bioinspired Chemical Sensing," "The Chemistry of Terrorism," "Chemistry and the Environment," "The Chem in Biochem: Enzymes and Mechanisms," "Chemical Biology of Cancer," "Digital Technologies for Teaching Chemistry," "A Little Chemistry: Polymers and Nanostructured Materials," "If It's Material, It's Chemistry," "Chemistry Out of This World," "Technology Transfer," "Chemical Origami: Conformation in Chemistry and Biochemistry," "Intellectual Property," "Drug Formulations," "Worlds Apart: DNA and DNA Enzymes," and "Fibers, Films, and Tires: Polymers in Modern Life." The meeting website, www.rmacs2006.arizona.edu, has frequent program updates.

Workshops are planned on photoelectron spectroscopy and ionization energies for chemical educators, biological mass spectrometry and MS analysis of large and small molecules, advanced technologies and methodologies for high school chemical education, and science education strategies for elementary and intermediate educators.

Extensive undergraduate and graduate student programming is planned and will include an undergraduate poster competition and a symposium, as well as a graduate recruiting fair. Graduate students will find programming geared to their interests, including special guest speaker, Charles W. Bamforth, who will discuss the chemistry of brewing beer.

The Women Chemists Committee will host a luncheon; F. Ann Walker, recent winner of the Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic Chemistry, will be the guest speaker. An awards banquet is scheduled for Oct. 16 to honor regional and national ACS awardees. On Oct. 17, a poster session and reception is planned. Closing the meeting on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 18, will be a golf tournament. Proceeds will be donated to local high school chemistry laboratories.

In addition to these events, special symposia will honor regional pioneers in interdisciplinary research. On Oct. 16 and 17, two full-day symposia are scheduled in honor of Victor J. Hruby and David F. O'Brien to recognize their contributions to chemical research in the region.

The ACS Department of Career Management & Development will conduct workshops on targeting the job market, r??sum?? writing, and interviewing skills. Individualized career assistance also will be available. Attendees and employers may register in advance by contacting Garretta Rollins at g_rollins@acs.org or by calling (800) 227-5558 ext. 6210.

The Division of Chemical Health & Safety is bringing workshops to [RM] 2 ACS 2006. These include "Principles of Laboratory Safety," "Developing an Effective Laboratory Safety Program," "How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer," "Laboratory Waste Management," and the Chemical Hygiene Officer Certification Exam. All workshops are listed on the registration form; details are available on the meeting website.

An exposition will be held on Oct. 16-17. Information for exhibitors is available at www.rmacs2006.arizona.edu/exhibitor.html. For more information, contact Roger L. Caldwell at rmacs2006@chem.arizona.edu. Schools interested in participating in the Graduate School Fair should contact John Rousselle at rmacs2006@chem.arizona.edu.