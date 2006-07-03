Cambrex delivers drug to CuraGen

Cambrex has completed the production and packaging of clinical supplies of CuraGen's CR011-vcMMAE, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. Cambrex says the product is the first monoclonal antibody produced in its Baltimore bioreactor and its first small-large molecule conjugation project completed under current Good Manufacturing Practices conditions. CR011-vcMMAE links a fully human monoclonal antibody to the small molecule monomethyl auristatin E. Seattle Genetics licensed the antibody-drug conjugate technology to CuraGen.
