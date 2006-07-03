Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

German firms expand polysilicon

July 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Responding to rapid growthin the solar energy sector, two German companies are expanding capacity for solar-grade polysilicon, considered the most important raw material for making photovoltaic cells. Wacker Chemie is already in the process of almost doubling its polysilicon capacity in Burghausen, Germany, to 10,000 metric tons per year by early 2008. The company now plans to expand capacity by an additional 4,500 metric tons. The new project will cost around $375 million and should be complete by the end of 2009. Separately, Joint Solar Silicon, a venture between Degussa and SolarWorld, is planning to build an 850-metric-ton polysilicon plant in Rheinfelden, Germany, by 2008. The new plant will use a jointly developed process that yields polysilicon from silane gas, which Degussa produces at the site. Degussa will increase its output of the gas to supply the joint venture.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wacker starts up silicon expansion
Wacker will expand silicon in Norway
Wacker will add pyrogenic silica

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE