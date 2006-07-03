High gas costs force ammonia plant shutdown

Fertilizer maker Yara International has temporarily stopped production of ammonia and urea at its Le Havre, France, facility, which uses natural gas as its main feedstock. Yara says any restart will depend on developments in the natural gas market, where high prices have weakened the competitive position of smaller European plants. "For Yara it is important to increase awareness of the consequences of higher energy prices for the European industrial sector in general," says CEO Thorleif Enger.
