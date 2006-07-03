Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Mimicking Enzyme Oxidation

Dimanganese catalyst targets specific C-H bonds using molecular recognition

by Bethany Halford
July 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Docked
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Robert H. Crabtree
Hydrogen bonding between two carboxylic acid moieties holds ibuprofen adjacent to the catalyst's dimanganese core (purple) so that only one of the drug's benzylic C-H bonds is oxidized.
Credit: Courtesy of Robert H. Crabtree
Hydrogen bonding between two carboxylic acid moieties holds ibuprofen adjacent to the catalyst's dimanganese core (purple) so that only one of the drug's benzylic C-H bonds is oxidized.

If there's one area of chemistry where nature continues to humble even the most masterful synthetic chemists, it is the selective functionalization of C-H bonds. While chemists struggle to transform one hydrocarbon bond in a molecule without altering its similarly reactive neighbors, nature simply orients molecules over an enzyme's catalytic site in a manner that guarantees that the reaction will occur only at one particular spot.

Scientists have tried to construct systems that emulate enzymes, but because these systems have smaller, simpler scaffolds, they tend to be less selective than their biological counterparts and generally exhibit poor catalytic turnover rates. Now, Yale University chemists Robert H. Crabtree, Gary W. Brudvig, Siddhartha Das, and Christopher D. Incarvito have developed an enzyme-inspired catalyst that regioselectively oxidizes saturated C-H bonds in ibuprofen and 4-methylcyclohexylacetic acid (Science 2006, 312, 1941).

The system's innovative design features a dimanganese catalytic core coordinated to a rigid tridentate ligand. The ligand contains a carboxylic acid group that acts like a tweezer, holding onto the substrate's carboxylic acid group via hydrogen-bonding. According to the authors, this interaction orients the substrate so that the desired site of oxidation sits just above the catalytic core.

The oxidation proceeds with high regioselectivity for both substrates as well as excellent stereoselectivity for 4-methylcyclohexylacetic acid, which can adopt more than one conformation. By tinkering with the catalyst-substrate ratio, the Yale team observed up to 700 catalytic turnovers from the system.

"This is nice work, extending previous studies on geometric control of oxidations," Columbia University chemistry professor Ronald Breslow tells C&EN.

"I've been trying to get a catalytic system like this to work for quite a long time," Crabtree remarks. In the past, his group's efforts have been hampered by poor catalytic turnover. In previous systems, he explains, the products bound so well to the catalyst that no new substrate molecules could displace them.

Crabtree attributes the success of the new catalyst to a polar solvent system and a slight misfit between the substrate and the catalyst that allows products to dissociate from the catalyst more easily.

University of Minnesota chemists Rubén Mas-Ballesté and Lawrence Que Jr. note in a commentary that accompanies the report that the ligand's simple design "allows us to envisage a new horizon of modified ligands. By tuning the nature of the tweezer and the length of the tether, a whole family of catalysts could be tailored to accommodate a wide range of substrates."

Crabtree says the group is currently applying the catalyst's design principles to other systems. "Once you've got one system working, it's relatively straightforward to dream up others."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peptide catalyzes macrocycle formation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Attached to MOFs, frustrated Lewis pair catalysts become recyclable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful acid prevails upon reluctant alkenes to react

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE