Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

NH3 cleanup on gold catalyst

July 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Cleaning up ammonia in industrial waste gas streams by converting the compound to nitrogen and water could be an effective method for treating oxygen-containing waste gas, if a suitable catalyst were found. Some transition metals, such as platinum and iridium, can facilitate the conversion, but those catalysts produce unwanted side products including nitric oxide and nitrous oxide. Now, University of Texas, Austin, chemical engineers Jinlong Gong, C. Buddie Mullins, and coworkers have found that gold can do the job effectively. Specifically, the group reports that a model catalytic system, a gold single crystal pretreated with atomic oxygen, promotes catalytic oxidation of ammonia to nitrogen and water selectively (J. Am. Chem. Soc., published online June 27, dx.doi.org/10.1021/ja062624w). The researchers note that by-products can be eliminated by tuning the concentration of adsorbed oxygen atoms. They propose that ammonia decomposition proceeds by way of hydrogen abstraction from surface-bound ammonia.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE