Pfizer drops Neurocrine deal

Neurocrine and Pfizer have ended a four-year-old partnership to develop Neurocrine's sleep-enhancement drug indiplon. Neurocrine will reacquire worldwide rights to the drug. The split follows notification from FDA in May that 5- and 10-mg indiplon capsules are approvable, but only with data reanalysis and possible additional studies. The 15-mg extended-release tablets were deemed not approvable. Neurocrine's stock dove 60% after that announcement and dropped another 27% on June 23 on news of the split with Pfizer.
