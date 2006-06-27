Presidential Awards

Environmentally friendlier. Less expensive. Customer satisfaction. These are a few of the descriptors used when discussing the chemistry behind the products and processes honored by the 11th annual Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, which were presented during a ceremony held on June 26 at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C.
The awards program is a competitive effort providing national recognition of chemical technologies that incorporate the principles of green chemistry into the design, manufacture, and use of chemical products to help achieve federal pollution prevention goals and promote sustainability. The program is administered by the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Pollution Prevention & Toxics and sponsored in part by the American Chemical Society.
"The Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards not only focus attention on the fundamental work being done in our companies and universities but also celebrate the scientists and technologists and the managers and team leaders responsible for bringing these concepts from ideation to commercial reality," commented ACS President-Elect Catherine T. Hunt, a chemist at two-time award-winner Rohm and Haas. "The award recipients we honor have discovered the same thing—that environmental and economic goals are not mutually exclusive."
The 2006 award recipients and their winning technologies are as follows:
The 2006 Kenneth G. Hancock Memorial Student Award in Green Chemistry, administered by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, also was presented at the ceremony. This year's recipient was Ke Min, a graduate student in Krzysztof Matyjaszewski's group at Carnegie Mellon University. Min was selected for her work to develop a novel electron-transfer polymerization initiation technique used in atom-transfer radical polymerizations that can be carried out on an industrial scale in aqueous dispersed media.
"Green chemistry education is critical to the adoption of cleaner products and processes, and faculty members and research advisers play a very important role by instilling an environmental ethic in their students," said Madeleine Jacobs, ACS's executive director and CEO, who presented the award to Min.
