Regarding the story "Judging Science" (C&EN, Feb. 27, page 36), the use of special masters to serve as technical experts to a court is time-honored under the Federal Rules for Civil Procedure (FRCP 74). I had the honor of serving as special master in USA v. Hardage, a toxic-tort litigation some years ago. I was not competing with the parties' experts; rather, I was an officer of the court who was considered knowledgeable or expert in relevant areas and endeavored to ask appropriate questions to expedite discovery. It seemed to work.
Alex Danzberger
Bristol, R.I.
June 5, page 4: A*STAR was misidentified as the Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology. It is the Agency for Science, Technology & Research. The Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology is one of the research institutes under A*STAR.
June 5, page 28: The formation of the second compound should be 2-bromo-5-fluorobenzonitrile.
June 5, page 33: Allovectin-7 was incorrectly identified as a plasma-lipid complex. It is a plasmid-lipid complex.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter