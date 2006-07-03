Styryl dyes image RNA in living cells

A new type of sensor has been developed for continuous imaging of RNA in living cells. Only a few RNA visualization agents are currently available. Commercial cyanine dyes are widely used for imaging of cellular RNA, but their photostability and RNA selectivity are limited, making it difficult to use them for time-lapse RNA imaging of living cells. Young-Tae Chang of New York University and coworkers have now identified fluorescent styryl dyes (such as E36, shown) that are more selective for RNA and more photostable than cyanine agents and are particularly advantageous for visualizing RNA sites in live cell nuclei (Chem. Biol. 2006, 13, 615). In a commentary, Roeland W. Dirks and Hans J. Tanke of Leiden University Medical Center, in the Netherlands, note that the styryl compounds "have the potential to find wide application in research fields related to cell biology."
