Venture aims to manage pests

American Pacific has entered into a license, joint venture, and supply agreement with agricultural products marketer Gowan to produce and market an azide-based alternative to methyl bromide pesticides. Methyl bromide depletes atmospheric ozone, and its use is restricted under the 1987 Montreal protocol. Ampac manufactures sodium azide, which is used to inflate auto air bags. The firm has spent the past few years working on an azide-based pest management product to replace methyl bromide.
