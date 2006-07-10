Air Products wins gas deals in China, India

Air Products & Chemicals has won contracts to supply industrial gases to large steelmakers in India and China. INOX Air Products, the firm's Indian joint venture, will supply Steel Authority of India's Bokaro plant in eastern India with oxygen, nitrogen, and argon. The joint venture will build a new air separation plant to open in early 2008. The company also won contracts to supply oxygen, nitrogen, and argon to China's Tangshan Guo Feng Steel and Tangshan Fu Feng Steel. Air Products already supplies gases to the Hebei province steel producers and will build a second air separation plant there by late 2007.
