Arkema plans job reductions

Arkema is planning a round of plant closures in the U.S. and France that may allow the company to cut 91 jobs. In the U.S., the company is closing a tin catalyst plant in Mobile, Ala., and consolidating production in Carrollton, Ky., where it plans to increase capacity. In Serquigny, France, Arkema plans to consolidate two units that make granule and powder polyamide 11 and 12 into one unit. In Pierrefitte-Nestalas, France, the company plans to close a sodium hypophosphite plant and consolidate production in Bex, Switzerland. Arkema also plans to expand output of the product, used to nickel-plate metals, in China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter