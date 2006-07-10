BASF starts enzymes plant

BASF has opened a plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, that manufactures the feed enzyme phytase. Phytase helps pigs and poultry to digest naturally occurring phosphorus, allowing farmers to add less inorganic phosphates to animal feed. BASF announced in 2003 that it would build the plant to allow it to end a feed enzyme marketing alliance with DSM. The new plant will also produce xylanase and β-glucanase for animal feed use.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter