BOC is planning what it calls the only carbon dioxide plant in the northeastern U.S. The 600-ton-per-day facility will be built in Volney, N.Y., adjacent to an ethanol plant being constructed by Permolex International. BOC will capture CO2 generated during ethanol production, purify it, and sell it to food, beverage, and chemical companies in the region. The ethanol plant, set to open in late 2007, will initially use corn as a feedstock but may eventually use willow tree chips.
