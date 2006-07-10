Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Battle to acquire Pliva escalates

July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The U.S. generics company Barr Pharmaceuticals has raised its offer for Croatian generic drugmaker Pliva from $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion, matching a counter-bid from Iceland-based Actavis. Actavis made an unsolicited $1.6 billion bid for Pliva in March, and later increased the offer to $1.9 billion; Pliva rejected both offers as undervaluing its business. The real battle began late last month when Barr stepped in with a $2.2 billion bid that was endorsed by Pliva's board (C&EN, July 3, page 9). Actavis claims to have the upper hand through a 20.4% stake in Pliva; Barr, however, says the Icelandic firm actually only has options to purchase 10.7% of those shares, rather than direct ownership. U.S. antitrust rules restrict Barr from acquiring Pliva shares until the formal bidding process ends. "Shareholders are being led to believe that the process is already over," says Barr CEO Bruce L. Downey. "In fact, the process is far from being over, and the competition for ownership of Pliva is just beginning." For its part, Pliva is asking shareholders to refrain from taking any action until the offers from both companies are made public. Pliva says both bids pose potential U.S. antitrust issues, but it believes they can be resolved.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Elementis spurns third, final offer from MTI
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teva Makes Hostile Bid To Acquire Mylan
Valeant Trumps Endo In Fight For Salix

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE