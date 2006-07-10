Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Big Deal Deadlines

Billions of dollars and assets change hands as deals close at end of second quarter

by Marc S. Reisch
July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Medicinal Compounding
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Archimica Photo
This former Clariant pharmaceutical chemistry unit in Springfield, Mo., now belongs to Archimica.
Credit: Archimica Photo
This former Clariant pharmaceutical chemistry unit in Springfield, Mo., now belongs to Archimica.

The money flew as five big transactions closed within the last few weeks, and now thousands of employees are working for new owners.

BASF completed two of the deals. On July 1, the German firm bought Johnson Polymers, with 430 employees, from JohnsonDiversey for $470 million. That same day, BASF closed on the purchase of Degussa's construction chemicals business for more than $3.4 billion.

Charles A. Lorelli, who heads the investment advisory firm Lorelli & Co., says BASF's record earnings and lofty stock price have spurred an acquisition spree that also included the $5.6 billion hostile takeover of pigment and catalyst maker Engelhard early in June. Lorelli chalks up Degussa's eagerness to sell construction chemicals, a business it saw as core only a year ago, to the need of its parent, RAG, to raise cash.

Huntsman Corp. also completed two deals intended to shift its focus away from commodity chemicals and toward specialty chemicals. Late last month, Huntsman sold its U.S. butadiene and methyl tert-butyl ether business to Texas Petrochemicals for $262 million. The firm also completed the purchase of Ciba Specialty Chemicals' textile chemicals business, which includes 4,000 employees, for $270 million.

As Lorelli sees it, Ciba was looking for a way out of what it saw as a mature business, while Huntsman saw an opportunity to snap up textile chemicals at a good price.

The last big deal to close at the midyear was Clariant's sale of its pharmaceutical fine chemicals unit, with 800 employees, to TowerBrook Capital Partners for $140 million. The business has been renamed Archimica.

Just as Rhodia and Degussa dived into the "hot" custom manufacturing sector and stumbled, so too did Clariant, Lorelli says. All three followed the herd in 1999 and 2000, he says, only to pay for it in large write-offs and divestitures later on. "Deals happen for a lot of reasons. It's not always rational," Lorelli says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant finds a buyer for its pigment unit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SABIC buys 25% stake in Clariant
Chemical Assets Change Hands

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE