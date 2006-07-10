Cabot Micro buys patents from IBM

Cabot Microelectronics has acquired a number of IBM patents relating to chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries. Cabot and IBM worked together in the early days of CMP, a technique used to level semiconductor wafers, and Cabot now calls itself the world leader in the technology. Cabot recently prevailed in a CMP patent infringement complaint that it filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission against South Korea's Cheil Industries.
