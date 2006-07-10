Calgon Carbon loses ruling

Calgon Carbon says the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has ruled that its patent on the use of ultraviolet light to prevent infection from cryptosporidium in drinking water is invalid. The firm plans to appeal. Last year, a Canadian federal court also declared its patent invalid, but Calgon Carbon says the decision was stayed pending an appeal that is soon to go before a higher court.
