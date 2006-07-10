Cytec to cut stabilizers

Cytec Industries will end production of two older-technology polymer light stabilizers in Botlek, the Netherlands, by the end of the third quarter. As a result, the company will cut 65 positions and take a pretax charge of $22 million. Cytec will continue to manufacture one of the additives, Cyasorb UV-5411, at its Willow Island, W.Va., site. It will discontinue making the other, Cyasorb UV-1084. The Botlek site will continue to produce water treatment chemicals, acrylamide, rubber adhesion promoters, and specialty additives.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter