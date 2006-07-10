Advertisement

Policy

DHS unveils plan to protect key facilities

July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the first nationwide plan to protect chemical plants and other critical U.S. infrastructure from potential terrorist attacks. DHS says its National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) establishes a comprehensive framework for drawing up more specific plans to protect 17 critical infrastructure and resource sectors, including the chemical manufacturing industry. Sector-specific security plans that complement NIPP and detail the risk management framework will be released within six months, according to DHS. "NIPP is the path forward on building and enhancing protective measures for the critical infrastructure assets and cyber systems that sustain commerce and communities throughout the U.S.," says DHS Undersecretary for Preparedness George W. Foresman. DHS has also endorsed legislation pending in Congress that would give the department broad enforcement authority for chemical plant site security. Officials say a strong federal role is necessary because not all of the estimated 15,000 facilities in the U.S. that manufacture, store, or distribute chemicals have taken adequate steps on their own to respond to the elevated security threat the nation faces. The plan is available online at www.dhs.gov/nipp.

