Dow launches security panel

Dow Chemical has set up an independent advisory panel on chemical security. It will be chaired by former congressman and 9/11 Commission vice chairman Lee Hamilton and include eight other experts in physical security, process safety, transportation security, emergency response, and crisis management. Dow says the panel will offer an outside perspective on the chemical industry's approach to security and evaluate its security initiatives against best practices.
