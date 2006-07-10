Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry

COVER STORY - FACTS & FIGURES

FINANCES: ONCE AGAIN, PRICES SPUR GAINS

Cost cutting also helped chemical companies overcome increases in raw material costs

EMPLOYMENT: STILL FALLING IN MOST REGIONS

The chemical industry continues to shed employees in its cost-cutting efforts

PRODUCTION: GROWTH IS THE NORM

Output of chemicals increased across most products and in most countries

TRADE: GROWTH WAS COMMON EVERYWHERE

The value of chemical exports and imports increased, but U.S. trade deficit ballooned

