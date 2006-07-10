GOVERNMENT & POLICY ROUNDUP

U .S. CO2 emissions from energy sources increased only slightly (0.1%) from 5.903 billion metric tons in 2004 to 5.909 billion metric tons in 2005, according to a preliminary estimate from the Energy Information Administration. Emissions from natural gas and oil fell, while those from coal rose.
The National Academieshas sent a report to NASA evaluating the agency's plans for its Mars Exploration Program, which is being reorganized due to budget limitations and changing science goals. The report finds that while the proposed reorganized program meets most outlined priorities and has a balance of basic mission types, it lacks sufficient scientific and cost details and cuts a sample return mission.
A report by the DOE Office of Inspector General found that the Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories have inadequate controls over a broad range of nonnuclear high explosives. The report warned of increased risk to worker safety and theft of the explosives, which include rockets andammunition.
