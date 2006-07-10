Advertisement

Policy

House approves physical science appropriations legislation

July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By David Hanson
Marburger
Credit: Photo By David Hanson
Marburger

Funding for the American Competitiveness Initiative (ACI) got one step closer to becoming a reality when the Science, State, Justice, Commerce & Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 5672) passed the House on June 29 by a 393 to 23 vote. This bill, which funds NSF and NIST, and the Energy & Water Development Appropriations Act (H.R. 5427), which funds the Department of Energy and was passed in May by the House, fully fund the ACI components requested by the Administration for fiscal 2007. The passing of these two pieces of legislation "marks major victories for science, innovation, and for the future of our economy," said Office of Science & Technology Policy Director John H. Marburger III. Speaking at a briefing following the passage of H.R. 5672, Marburger reiterated the Administration's desire for a comprehensive ACI funding package and its appreciation of the House for passing such a package. The Senate will now begin work on the 2007 budget. Although the ACI provisions are not deemed to be controversial in Congress, Marburger said that he is concerned about members of Congress trying to include too much in the appropriations legislation and thereby diluting its impact.

