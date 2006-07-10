Innospec plans expansions

Specialty chemical maker Innospec plans to increase capacity for Lilestralis, a fragrance-enhancing agent, by 15% at its Widnes, England, plant. The firm also plans to boost capacity for ferrocene-processed products by 50% at its Herne, Germany, site. These products are used to improve fuel combustion and reduce emissions. Both expansions will come onstream by the end of the year. Innospec changed its name from Octel earlier this year to emphasize its fuel additives and specialty chemicals as its traditional tetraethyl lead business declines.
