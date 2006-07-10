Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ionic liquids can be ecotoxic

July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Concerned about potential environmental risks as ionic liquids find wider use in industrial processes, researchers at AstraZeneca have studied the ecotoxicity of four classes of ionic liquids (Org. Process Res. Dev., published online June 28, dx.doi.org/10.1021/op060048i). These novel solvents impart interesting properties to many organic reactions and, because of their negligible vapor pressure, are often considered environmentally friendly replacements for volatile organic solvents. Andrew S. Wells and Vyvyan T. Coombe found that the toxicity of several regularly used ionic liquids to freshwater algae and invertebrates increased with the length of the ionic liquid's alkyl side chain. Those having the least acute toxicity were comparable with toluene and xylene, whereas the most toxic were orders of magnitude more harmful than methanol, acetonitrile, and dichloromethane. The results are consistent with other recent studies, researchers in the field say. Wells and Coombe suggest taking considerable care during process design in choosing which ionic liquid might be used and in avoiding the contamination of aqueous effluent streams.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA finds no PFAS in 10 pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microreactor enables rapid testing of green solvents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent Survey Reveals Trends For Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE