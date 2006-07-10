Methvin leads Shell Chemical

Stacy Methvin has assumed the role of president and CEO of Shell Chemical LP, the U.S. arm of Shell Chemicals. She replaces Fran Keeth, who is focusing on her global role as executive vice president of Shell Chemicals. Methvin has been Shell's vice president of base chemicals for the Americas and global C4 and C5 chemicals, responsibilities she retains. She began her career at Shell in 1979 as a geological engineer and has been president of Shell Deer Park Refining Co. and president of Shell Pipeline Co.
